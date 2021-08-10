Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Meet Kathy Hochul, New York's next Governor

North Country Public Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: This article was first published on March 16, 2021. It has since been updated. New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, had been taking steps to prepare for taking over as Governor for several days. Her moves followed a week when support for Governor Andrew Cuomo cratered after a devastating report by New York’s Attorney General found that Cuomo broke federal and state laws when he sexually harassed eleven women.

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Lackawanna, NY
State
Washington State
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Spitzer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of New York#New Yorkers#State Of The State#Syracuse University#Catholic University#Democrat#Nra#Chamber Of Commerce#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy