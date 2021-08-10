Meet Kathy Hochul, New York's next Governor
UPDATE: This article was first published on March 16, 2021. It has since been updated. New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, had been taking steps to prepare for taking over as Governor for several days. Her moves followed a week when support for Governor Andrew Cuomo cratered after a devastating report by New York’s Attorney General found that Cuomo broke federal and state laws when he sexually harassed eleven women.www.northcountrypublicradio.org
