Unoccupied vehicle pulled from Clear Lake had been submerged for years

(Radio Iowa) – Authorities are trying to track down the owner of an unoccupied vehicle that was pulled out of Clear Lake Monday afternoon. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office, a fisherman discovered the vehicle near a Clear Lake boat ramp, submerged in about nine feet of water. A dive team brought the vehicle to shore. All the windows were closed, the vehicle was unoccupied and it was likely underwater for several years according to investigators. The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication the vehicle is linked to foul play or ongoing investigations in the area.