Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a 12.4-inch tablet positioned as a more affordable option to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. While it may not be as premium as those models, the new Tab S7 FE flaunts some impressive specs and features. We'll need to test the tablet before saying anything definitive, but based on what we know so far, you might consider this slate before spending your hard-earned money on an iPad Air or Surface Pro 7.