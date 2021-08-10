Cancel
Politics

Public Hearing in Adair County on Budget Amendment

 13 days ago

A public hearing will be held 9:15-a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 11th) in Greenfield, with regard to a Fiscal Year 2022 Adair County Budget Amendment. The hearing is part of the Adair County Board of Supervisor’s meeting that begins at 9-a.m. in the Adair County Courthouse Courtroom**. The Budget amendment does NOT call for an increase in taxes. Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg explained last month, the amendment is with regard to money that had been bonded for the Sheriff’s and Recorder’s Office, but that was not spent in FY2021. The money has to go back in, hence the need for the Public Hearing to adjust the budget. Following the hearing, the Board will act on passing a Resolution approving the Budget Amendment.

