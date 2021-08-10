“This Is Going to Change the World”

Long ago, I read Ursula K. LeGuin's "The Left Hand of Darkness," in which the protagonist is an envoy for a planetary alliance who is visiting a world with a dramatically different culture than his own. In the years since that first reading, I have branched out from my fantasy and sci-fi roots to general fiction, and finally to nonfiction (with periodic side trips to the aforementioned.) Yet I must disclose that this book has secured an unconditional spot on my top ten life list. I am remorselessly biased, but not without reason: this work tackles essential themes of identity, acceptance and empathy; in this reader’s opinion it is timeless. Over the years I have revisited the story and I recommend it without reservation, urging those who normally wouldn’t consider reading sci-fi to rise to the occasion. LeGuin suggests in her introduction that science fiction does not predict, it describes, and that all writers use lies to tell the truth. So perhaps we might see a bit of ourselves in the story that she weaves about the people of imaginary Gethen, or in the stranger who finds himself in their midst.