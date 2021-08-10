Cancel
Kimballton, IA

Grocery solution offered for the communities of Elk Horn and Kimballton

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the Danish Villages Improvement Organization (DVIO) aim to change the so called “Food desert” for the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. A “food desert is an area where access to affordable, healthy food options are limited or nonexistent because grocery stores are too far away. DVIO Board Member Klare Chapman says the need became obvious, after results of a survey confirmed it was a top issue for the community.

