Middle Township, NJ

Cops: Rio Grande Tractor Supply Worker Assaulted, Kidnapped; Man Arrested

By Chris Coleman
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cops in Middle Township say a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a cashier at a store last weekend. The Middle Township Police Department says the scene unfolded around 12:15 Sunday afternoon at Tractor Supply just off of the intersection of Routes 9 and 47 in Rio Grande after they received a call about a man, later identified as 34-year-old Clifford Kellogg of Erma, holding a woman who works at the store hostage.

