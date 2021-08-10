Cops: Rio Grande Tractor Supply Worker Assaulted, Kidnapped; Man Arrested

It was about to be the scariest moment of mom-to-be Dy’Shanye Brown-Campbell, until police arrived just in time. On Saturday, July 24th, Dy'Shanye had gone into labor, and the process was reportedly moving along so quickly that she and her husband Imani Brown-Campbell didn't think they would make it to the hospital to deliver their first child, according to NJ.com. So, they called for help.