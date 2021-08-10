Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Q&A: Riley Sheahan on his mental health podcast, dealing with free agency

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiley Sheahan wanted to do something different. The veteran NHL forward has started the “Speak Your Mind” podcast with the goal of getting guests from the sports and music world to come on and discuss mental health issues. “When I first was thinking about it, [I was thinking] there’s no...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Riley Sheahan
Person
Ken Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Q A#Nhl#Nbc Sports#Torchpro#Golden Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mental HealthWCVB

Podcast: The Mental Health Olympics ft. Shalise Manza Young

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chris Gasper is talking with Shalise Manza Young, Yahoo! Sports columnist, from Tokyo where she’s covering the Summer Olympics. The pandemic sidelined the Olympics last year, and Manza Young gets into how COVID regulations have changed the overall Olympic atmosphere: protests, stadiums without fans, different medal ceremonies, and a lack of access for press members to athletes.
Mental HealthWNYT

Podcast: MyKayla Skinner, Adeline Gray discuss why mental health matters

Conversations surrounding athletes' mental health have been more prevalent at these Olympics than ever before. Champions like Michael Phelps and Naomi Osaka have recently shared how their mental health was affected by the constant pressure they experienced, and Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from gymnastics competitions because her mind and body felt out of sync sparked more discussions on the importance of athletes taking breaks to protect their mental and physical health. Host Lauren Shehadi continues the conversation by speaking with Biles' teammate and friend MyKayla Skinner as well as wrestler Adeline Gray about how they prepared to be in the spotlight.
NHLsinbin.vegas

SinBin.vegas Podcast #242: Speak Of The Goalies

The goalies are back in the news with a podcast appearance by Robin Lehner and an interesting quote from Pete DeBoer on Marc-Andre Fleury. As is the norm, that ends up sending us down about 7 different rabbit holes. Hosted by Ken Boehlke and Jason Pothier. SIGN UP FOR BINBALL!!!
NBAchatsports.com

Suns JAM Session Podcast: The Fury of Free Agency with SoSaysJ

So much to talk about, so little time! The Jevon Carter for Landry Shamet deal. Cam Payne. Chris Paul. Torrey Craig. JaVale McGee. Such is the fury that is free agency! SoSaysJ joins the program to lend his insight. Click the Subscribe button. Click the bell to turn on notifications.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
FanSided

Zayde Wisdom out indefinitely with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect Zayde Wisdom underwent shoulder surgery successfully on Friday, the team announced via social media. He will be out of action indefinitely. Wisdom was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. His personal journey to professional hockey caught...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING All NHL Players Must Be Vaccinated For Next Season.

We might see some controversy regarding NHL players over the next couple of weeks. The league announced that they'll have to be vaccinated if they want to play during the 2021-22 season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman obtained a memo that was sent out. Said memo reveals that pretty much anybody...
NBAThe Ringer

Is Free Agency Actually Free?

Chris and Seerat are joined by The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney to talk about his Ringer PhD video explaining how NBA contracts work (1:27). Then they touch on a variety of topics related to the offseason (3:05), including whether draft picks matter, if teams get punished for drafting well, and much more.
NHLbostonnews.net

Jets reach one-year deal with Riley Nash

The Winnipeg Jets on Saturday agreed to terms with forward Riley Nash on a one-year contract for the league minimum salary of $750,000. Nash, 32, recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in 37 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 9 and held without a point in two playoff games.
NHLNew York Post

Robin Lehner sympathizes with Jack Eichel amid Sabres mess

The Buffalo Sabres are a mess. Their star player, Jack Eichel, has demanded a trade. This originated from many things – including years of losing – but the team’s treatment of the 24-year-old’s neck injury headlines the list. Former Sabres’ goalie Robin Lehner knows how Eichel is feeling. “I had...
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers go big, sign NHL leading active points leader Joe Thornton

The Florida Panthers’ offseason makeover now includes something big in terms of stature and experience. General Manager Bill Zito announced Friday the signing of Joe Thornton, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound veteran of more than 1,600 career NHL games. Thornton was signed to a one-year contract. “His drive to succeed is unmistakable,” Zito said, “and we are thrilled that he chose to sign with our club ...
NHLNHL

Avalanche add Kuemper, veterans Helm, Murray in Stanley Cup bid

Goalie replaces Grubauer; rookies Newhook, Kaut likely to see increased roles. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Colorado Avalanche:. 2020-21 season: 39-13-4, first in Honda West...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Quick Hits: Wisdom, Prospect Injuries, Smith, Kaplan, Clarke and More

1) The Flyers have had miserable luck in recent years in terms of injuries to the team's prospects and young NHL roster players. On Friday, the team announced that 19-year-old right wing prospect Zayde Wisdom underwent shoulder surgery and is out indefinitely. Drafted by the Flyers in the fourth round (94th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Wisdom got off to a torrid start and had a promising overall first American Hockey League season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2020-21. Wisdom's shoulder issue is the latest in a run of injuries to young players in the system. In 2020-21, Morgan Frost was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury in the second period of his second game of the season. Wade Allison, who'd had three straight injury-shortened seasons in college hockey before turning pro, had pre-season ankle surgery. Allison was able to remain healthy the rest of last season once he finally got into the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' and then the Flyers' lineups. Tanner Lacynski underwent pre-season core muscle surgery and then had season-ending hip surgery in late April.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
AnimalsPopculture

Simone Biles Attacked by Dog, Required Medical Attention

Simone Biles suffered a minor injury shortly after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, the 24-year-old gymnast went to her Instagram Story to reveal she was bit by a dog. She then said that she had to have medical attention to treat the bite which happened on her finger.
NHLPosted by
Outsider.com

NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.
NHLDaily Democrat

Former Sharks C Joe Thornton signs with another new team — no, not HC Davos

Joe Thornton headed home to Toronto last offseason, leaving behind 15 years of Sharks history in San Jose. Now, after a year with the Maple Leafs, Thornton is going back to a warmer climate. He’s joining the Florida Panthers, the team announced Friday morning. Thornton, the Sharks’ No. 2 scorer...
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Episode ‘Removed’ By FOX?

While some were lucky enough to catch the latest episode of Smackdown, this wasn’t everybody as some could not get Smackdown due to NFL games taking the block of time up in some local areas. Thankfully, not many areas were affected by this, but it surely made a lot of WWE fans unhappy as they couldn’t watch their favorite stars duke it out….Bobby Lashley Sends Bold Message To Bray Wyatt.
Tucson, AZKGUN 9

Tucson Sugar Skull Matt Burrell shares his battle with mental health

Tucson Sugar Skull center Matt Burrell extends his arms after practice at Kino Sports Complex. "I got scars, here, relatively vertical," says Burrell. "All my tattoos cover up scars from self-harm as well." Matt Burrell's battle with mental health began long before he was a U.S. Army High School All-American...
NHLCBS Sports

Fantasy Hockey: NHL free agency recap with all the key moves

There were a flurry of free agent signings when the market opened July 28. Many involved teams rounding out their depth charts and AHL squads with minor signings, but several involved teams backing up the Brinks truck in order to bring major pieces in that will be key to the club's success over the next few seasons.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

2020-21 Player Review: Nolan Patrick went away with a whimper

Nolan Patrick’s entire existence as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers has been a weird one. With overcorrection and hope that he would be worthy of his second overall status, or just plain hatred towards him for suffering through multiple injuries and not being the answer for an aging core of forwards—even at just 22 years old he was seen as washed up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy