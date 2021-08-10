Cancel
Patrick Robinson retiring, adding to New Orleans Saints' CB dilemma

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 4 days ago

METAIRIE, La. -- Veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson has decided to retire after 11 seasons, adding to the New Orleans Saints' pressing need at the position. Robinson, 33, began his career as the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2010 and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in arguably his career-best season in 2017. He also spent time with the Chargers and Colts between his two stints in New Orleans.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson was in line for a big role in the Saints secondary this season, but someone else will have to step into his shoes. Robinson’s decision to retire was announced on Tuesday and head coach Sean Payton told reporters later in the day that he did not know Robinson was contemplating that move. Payton said he spoke to Robinson, who “just felt like in his heart” that it was time to call it a career.

