Patrick Robinson retiring, adding to New Orleans Saints' CB dilemma

One of the biggest yearly releases in the video game world is from the Madden franchise. Not only is the game release a big deal but so are the ratings reveal for individual players. The Madden series ranks players based on a scale from one to 99. The top players at each position take pride each year in how they are rated, often times leading to heated discussion amongst fans of the series and NFL. Players being in the top 20 of their position usually earns them a rating of 80 or better. The top 10 usually comes in around 90 or more. How did the New Orleans Saints fare this year? This article will examine how the Saints offensive players rated in Madden 22.