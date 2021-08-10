Patrick Robinson retiring, adding to New Orleans Saints' CB dilemma
METAIRIE, La. -- Veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson has decided to retire after 11 seasons, adding to the New Orleans Saints' pressing need at the position. Robinson, 33, began his career as the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2010 and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in arguably his career-best season in 2017. He also spent time with the Chargers and Colts between his two stints in New Orleans.abcnews.go.com
