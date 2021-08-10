New NSF-backed research institute to build next-gen infrastructure for AI
The US National Science Foundation (NSF) has launched ICICLE — the AI Institute for Intelligent Cyberinfrastructure with Computational Learning in the Environment. Led by the Ohio State University (OSU), the organization will aim to “transform today’s AI landscape from a narrow set of privileged disciplines to one where democratized AI empowers domains broadly through integrated plug-and-play AI.”aibusiness.com
