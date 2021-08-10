New NSF-backed research institute to build next-gen infrastructure for AI

A machine developed in Professor Reza Ehsani's lab improves almond harvests by reducing the amount of dust stirred up as the nuts are gathered from the ground. "Not only are we building the future in the heart of California, but we are doing it in a way that speaks to our commitment to innovation in research and education that uplifts our region and results in a new generation of leaders for the Valley." UC Merced Chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz.