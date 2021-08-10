Cancel
Inside the Texas Democratic Legislators’ Hectic Month in Washington, D.C.

By Jonathan Tilove
Texas Monthly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState representative Carl Sherman sat in the last row of the private charter jet, brooding about having to miss celebrating his wedding anniversary for the first time in 34 years. He was bound for Washington, D.C., with 50 other Democratic legislators, making a risky, high-profile attempt to derail a voter-restriction bill they regarded as voter suppression. Without a quorum in the Texas House—which requires 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business—the Republican-led chamber would stand idle. Stay gone for 26 days, and the special legislative session, which Greg Abbott had convened in early July, would draw to a close.

