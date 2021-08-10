Cancel
Elkhart, TX

Volleyball Season Preview: Lady Elks prepare for second year under Brown

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
 4 days ago
Elkhart Lady Elks go for the spike during their district match against the Westwood Lady Panthers last season. JUWAN LEE

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks finished fifth in District 3A-20 last year in what was an adjustment year for first-year Elkhart coach Katie Brown.

Like many first year coaches in 2020, Brown wasn't afforded the opportunity for a full offseason with her new team.

That, coupled with a condensed preseason schedule, left the Lady Elks still attempting to develop chemistry during their district run.

“Everything was new for the girls last year,” Brown said. “It's nice to already be in the swing of things before our season opener. We don't have to relearn the kids and that's drastically helped this year.”

The Lady Elks return many of their core contributors from last year's team. They'll be without first-team all-district player Brandi Cain and second team all-district player Haleigh Chapin, but with the reimplementation of tournaments they'll have ample time to find the leaders of this year's squad.

A few of the players have already begun catching the eye of Brown including Mallory Mays, Presley Estes, Preslee Lipsey and Claire Herring.

Mays has already begun embracing the leadership role for the Lady Elks. In fact, she's become more of an extension of the coach in preparing her teammates.

Estes, who enters her sophomore year, has made noticeable progress since her freshman year. Lipsey has been one of the most consistent players on the team in work ethic and how she handles assignments from coaches.

Herring, who is less vocal than her aforementioned teammates, still garners attention with how she conducts herself in practice and preparation.

“They've bought into my expectations,” Brown said. “I know how each kid works now, which means I can push them a little harder.”

Admittedly, coach Brown believes one of the biggest challenges the Lady Elks face is remaining consistent throughout the season. All six of their district wins were sweeps last year. Six of their eight losses resulted in sweeps as well.

“We know what is expected and it's on us to get it done,” Brown said. “We want to develop a routine of success – on and off the court. I want to see us consistently grow as a team. It's a process. We're going to have to fight for everything.”

The Lady Elks open their season Thursday at the Central Heights volleyball classic – a refreshing change from a year of no tournament action. Elkhart will participate in two more tournaments – Eustace and Athens – before their district opener Sept. 10 against Groesbeck.

