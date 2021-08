On Monday, August 2nd, Governors Ball shared a new poster on Twitter with DaBaby’s name now absent from the September 24th lineup (his artist page on the Gov Ball website also brings up an error message). The accompanying tweet teased a new “lineup addition,” while a full statement was also issued: “Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you we will continue to use our platform for good.”