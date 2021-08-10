Cancel
California State

Superintendent says all Lassen County school districts will follow California Emergency Services Act masking guidelines

By Staff
Lassen County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been numerous announcements at the federal and state level regarding indoor mask wearing requirements for students and staff in schools, according to a statement from Lassen County Superintendent of Schools, Patty Gunderson. The school districts within Lassen County wish to clarify the guidelines, which state “K-12 students are required to mask indoors, with exemptions per CDPH face-mask guidance” and that “adults in K-12 settings are required to mask when sharing indoor spaces with students.”

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

