Superintendent says all Lassen County school districts will follow California Emergency Services Act masking guidelines
There have been numerous announcements at the federal and state level regarding indoor mask wearing requirements for students and staff in schools, according to a statement from Lassen County Superintendent of Schools, Patty Gunderson. The school districts within Lassen County wish to clarify the guidelines, which state “K-12 students are required to mask indoors, with exemptions per CDPH face-mask guidance” and that “adults in K-12 settings are required to mask when sharing indoor spaces with students.”www.lassennews.com
Comments / 0