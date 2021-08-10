Important: Fall 2021 Campus and Safety Protocols
Salem State has just updated our COVID-19 webpages with new health and safety protocols for the fall semester. It is very important that you take the time to review them. As a community, we have done an amazing job of coming together during the pandemic, supporting each other, and keeping our case counts low on campus. It’s essential that we continue this good work and follow the updated campus safety protocols. We know that Vikings do care!www.salemstate.edu
