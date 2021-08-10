KPR Earns KAB's Station of the Year Award for Record 20th Time

LAWRENCE, Kan (KPR) - Kansas Public Radio, based at the University of Kansas, has earned the Station of the Year award for a record 20th time from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB). The KAB announced the award August 3. The Station of the Year title was first presented in 1996. KPR won the prize that first year and has since earned the KAB's highest honor 20 times, more than any other radio or TV station in the state. In addition to the coveted top prize, the public radio station received 12 individual accolades, including six First Place awards, four Second Place awards and two Honorable Mentions. The individual honors were earned in several categories including news feature, public affairs, newscast, website and editorial / commentary. This year's individual awards for KPR are: