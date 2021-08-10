Cancel
Public Health

Citigroup requires big-city workers to get vaccinated. Others have to wear masks

KMJ
 5 days ago

Citigroup is the latest big bank to mandate vaccines for employees returning to the office as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges. Starting September 13, employees working in the bank’s New York headquarters as well as other offices in the New York metropolitan area, Chicago, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia, will need to be vaccinated and are expected in the office at least twice a week.

