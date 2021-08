HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Community College is benefitting from a $132,000 federal grant as part of an effort to remedy the shortage of truckers in the central U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran announced that the funds were being made available through the USDA to meet increased demands for licensed truck drivers across at least four counties in Kansas. The funding will be used for a training instructor at the college and to fund the purchase of the truck driving simulator.