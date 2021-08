CHICAGO (CBS)– Six juvenile offenders were taken into custody after an attack and robbery in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said a woman was standing at a bus stop, around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of South State Street, when she was approached by eight to nine juveniles. Police said the offenders took out a BB gun and hit the woman in the head. As she fell to the ground, the offenders took the woman’s items and fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown at this time. According to police, six of the offenders were taken into custody. Charges are pending.