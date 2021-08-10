Cancel
Sea Isle City, NJ

SEA ISLE CITY JOINS CHORUS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS REGARDING JUVENILE LAWS

 6 days ago

Sea Isle City is joining other beach towns with criticizing various juvenile reform laws that have created major issues in communities this summer. Mayor Len Desiderio announced today that he had a conversation with the new New Jersey Attorney General about the issue. This summer, some beach towns are experiencing vandalism and other issues due to new juvenile justice laws that require little to no parental notification, and decriminalize many activities involving cannabis and alcohol. Sea Isle will now close its beach paths at 10pm, along with its entire beach.

