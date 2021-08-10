Cancel
Williamstown, MA

Williams Professor Pamela E. Harris Recognized as Future STEM Leader in Higher Education

williams.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia contact: Jim Reische, chief communications officer; tele: 413-597-2025; email: [email protected]. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., August 10, 2021 – Pamela E. Harris, Associate Professor of Mathematics at Williams College and Faculty Fellow of the college’s Davis Center and Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was today named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, a leadership program aimed at helping STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities. The academy is part of the Aspire Alliance’s Institutional Change Initiative, which the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and the University of Georgia lead.

communications.williams.edu

Williamstown, MA
Massachusetts Education
