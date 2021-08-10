Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces His Resignation

ALBANY, NY – At 11am this morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s attorney Rita Glavin held a press conference. Attorney Glavin stated that State Attorney General Tish James, only put negative statements about the governor in the AG’s report, and that Tish James did not include any witness testimony or facts, that contained positive info about the governor. Glavin , also went through a list of witness complaints and got the governor’s side on on those complaints. Almost immediately afterwards, the governor spoke, saying that while it was his instinct to fight, that the people of New York State were more important than he, and that he was submitting his resignation.