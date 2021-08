Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is now 163 years old. Rochester was officially incorporated on August 5th, 1858, approximately four years after George Head and Thomas Simpson both staked claims for parcels of land along the Zumbro River in what is now downtown Rochester. It was Head, who built what started as a log cabin that became a way station for travelers on the Dubuque Trail stagecoach line, who named the new city after his hometown in New York.