Governor Lee authorizes $10,000 for information on unsolved Murfreesboro murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the killing of Terrell Ray, according to a letter from the governor.

“We hope with this reward the family can find peace and justice,” said Sergeant-Detective James Abbott. “Ray was an innocent victim, and we hope someone will come forward with information to help us solve this senseless crime.”

On Aug. 2, 2019, Terrell Ray, 30, was found dead at the Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Ray was shot in the back multiple times. His 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen and later recovered in Nashville.

CID detectives investigated the homicide. No one has been charged for the crime.

After a request from 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, Lee approved the reward.

“I am thankful that Governor Lee has approved a reward in this case. Cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to an arrest and ultimately a conviction,” Jones said in a statement. “If someone has knowledge that might be useful to the detectives, I would be glad to see them receive a reward.”

“In case of multiple eligible informants, the reward shall be split among them,” Lee also wrote in the letter to Jones dated Aug. 5.

A reenactment of Terrell Ray’s murder is available for download by clicking the following link: https://murfreesboro-my.sharepoint.com/:v:/g/personal/0097_murfreesborotn_gov/EQtJDfvI9qpAjoZrDMKPIdMB74vBweTmHKbRtWTnldIK6Q?e=zw4SfP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

