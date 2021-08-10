Cancel
Politics

Press Release: Department Head Appointments and Public Works Department Reorganization

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of River Forest is pleased to announce that three department heads appointed by the Village President were approved by the Board of Trustees at its August 9, 2021 meeting. Rosemary McAdams was reappointed to the position of Finance Director as was James O’Shea as Police Chief. As part of a reorganization of the Public Works Department, Village Engineer Jeff Loster was promoted and appointed to the position of Director of Public Works and Development Services.

