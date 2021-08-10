Press Release: Department Head Appointments and Public Works Department Reorganization

Department of Transportation and Public Works Department. PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REVIEW AND ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION. The Amador County Department of Transportation and Public Works has prepared a draft Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration Report (IS/MND) for the Bell Road Bridge Replacement project and is inviting your comments. The draft IS/MND has been placed on the County website. Hard copies of the draft IS/MND are available upon request through the Department general phone number at 209-223-6429 or at the Transportation and Public Works counter. Comments must be received by Monday, September 13, 2021, to be included in final document consider by the decision-making authorities. Please send written comments to the following address: Mark Hopkins, Senior Project Manager, 810 Court Street, Jackson, CA 95642 or email your comments to mhopkins@amadorgov.org with “Bell Road Bridge” in the subject line.