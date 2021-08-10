Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Replace the Dominion System Before the 2022 Primary

By Former State Rep. Jeff Jones
insideradvantage.com
 6 days ago

During the 2020 election cycle, there were loud and often highly charged claims strongly supporting, or unequivocally decrying, the success of Georgia’s use of the Dominion voting system. Whichever side of that argument voters take, it is clear that Georgia voters’ faith in a fair election system has been shaken to the core.

insideradvantage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Duncan
Person
David Ralston
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#New Georgia#Legislature#Gop#Ncsl#Vvpt#Cnet#District Office#House Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Michigan Primary Election is today: What to know before voting

The 2021 Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with about half of the state’s counties holding elections for various races and issues. Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Michigan Primary Election:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will...
Richmond, VALynchburg News and Advance

When Herring was in midst of primary, Dominion Energy gave $200K to association helping his campaign

RICHMOND — Dominion Energy pumped $200,000 into the national association helping Attorney General Mark Herring’s re-election campaign while Herring was in the thick of a heated Democratic primary against Del. Jay Jones, his anti-Dominion challenger. Dominion donated $125,000 to the Democratic Attorney Generals Association on May 19 and an additional...
Mesa County, COWestword

Pillow Fight! Who Leaked Dominion Voting Systems Election Passwords in Mesa County?

Mike Lindell's head should not be resting lightly on his pillow. The MyPillow CEO has promised that on August 13, Donald Trump will be reinstated to his rightful place as President of the United States. In the meantime, Lindell is hosting a "cyber symposium" in South Dakota devoted to showing (or, more accurately, shouting about) how election fraud cost Trump the presidency...at least temporarily.
Presidential ElectionBoston Globe

Dominion Voting Systems sues Newsmax, OAN over election claims

(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Voting Systems Inc. filed a new round of defamation lawsuits over claims made about the company after the 2020 presidential election, this time targeting the conservative media outlets Newsmax Media Inc. and the owner of One America News Network. The companies “knowingly and continuously” broadcast false reports...
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems sues conservative news networks for defamation

Dominion Voting Systems, a Denver-based election technology company, has filed multiple defamation lawsuits against the right-wing One America News Network and Newsmax, plus the founder of Overstock.com, for pursuing a "disinformation campaign" calling into question the results of the 2020 general election. In its federal complaint against OAN in the...
Alaska StatePosted by
Ballotpedia News

State trial court upholds Alaska’s top-four primary and ranked-choice voting general election systems

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local level. In this month’s issue:. State trial court upholds Alaska’s top-four primary and ranked-choice voting general election systems. Redistricting round-up: Virginia House of Delegates candidate sues over 2021 elections using existing maps...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 In Hospital

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy