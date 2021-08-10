Pet Evolution Brings on Experienced Franchise Developer to Achieve Midwest Expansion

Scot Ziessman leads the health-focused pet food & supply brand to open multiple Midwestern locations. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - Pet Evolution - a pet supply store dedicated to providing your furry friends with high-quality food and services - has officially brought on Scot Ziessman to help achieve the brand’s goal of opening over 50 locations in the Midwest. Ziessman’s first undertaking for Pet Evolution will be to finalize opening his first franchise location in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in November of 2021. Additionally, he and his team will help open three more Minnesota locations, as well as bringing expansion of Pet Evolution to Wisconsin and Illinois.