Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Pet Evolution Brings on Experienced Franchise Developer to Achieve Midwest Expansion

By Pet Evolution
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScot Ziessman leads the health-focused pet food & supply brand to open multiple Midwestern locations. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - Pet Evolution - a pet supply store dedicated to providing your furry friends with high-quality food and services - has officially brought on Scot Ziessman to help achieve the brand’s goal of opening over 50 locations in the Midwest. Ziessman’s first undertaking for Pet Evolution will be to finalize opening his first franchise location in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in November of 2021. Additionally, he and his team will help open three more Minnesota locations, as well as bringing expansion of Pet Evolution to Wisconsin and Illinois.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Business
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Minneapolis, MN
Pets & Animals
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#Midwestern#Massage Envy#Fantastic Sam#Pet Evolution Franchising#Llc#Standard Poodle Leo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy