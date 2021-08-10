Georgia General Assembly website earns awards for accessibility
Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly unveiled a new website that it said would make it easier for Georgians to access and stay informed about legislative issues, actions and meetings. Late last week, the new website was recognized nationally, earning the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Online Democracy Award. The website was recognized for its professional presentation that offers an easy and helpful way for citizens to find information, according to the NCSL selection committee.insideradvantage.com
