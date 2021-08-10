Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Georgia General Assembly website earns awards for accessibility

By Cindy Morley
insideradvantage.com
 6 days ago

Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly unveiled a new website that it said would make it easier for Georgians to access and stay informed about legislative issues, actions and meetings. Late last week, the new website was recognized nationally, earning the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Online Democracy Award. The website was recognized for its professional presentation that offers an easy and helpful way for citizens to find information, according to the NCSL selection committee.

insideradvantage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Of Georgia#Georgians#Democracy Award#Ncsl#Lms#Insideradvantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Richmond, VAwakg.com

General Assembly back is session in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia General Assembly met in the state Capitol for the first time in more than a year Monday to finalize plans for the commonwealth’s share of federal disaster relief funding. Over the course of about two weeks, legislators will be taking up a wide-ranging budgets proposal...
Richmond, VAshoredailynews.com

General Assembly approves CARES Act money distribution

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Monday to a spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money, including funding for initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund. The budget approved by the Senate and the...
Georgia Statencsl.org

Georgia Legislature Honored With NCSL Online Democracy Award

Denver—The Georgia Legislature was awarded the 2021 Online Democracy Award for its exceptional legislative website. NCSL's Online Democracy Award is presented annually to a legislature, legislative chamber or caucus whose website makes democracy user-friendly in an outstanding way. The winning website is chosen by a committee of legislative staffers who evaluate each site’s design, content and technological integration.
Richmond, VAshoredailynews.com

Virginia General Assembly passes Democrat spending plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia House and Senate have given initial approval to budget legislation allocating billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money, each passing slightly different bills that lawmakers will have to reconcile. The budget legislation would spend most of Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of American Rescue...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
PWLiving

General Assembly Passes Budget Allocating Federal Stimulus Funds

House Bill 7001, Virginia’s COVID-19 stimulus package, passed the House of Delegates (78-20) and the Virginia Senate (23-16) Monday afternoon. The standalone budget bill allocates one-time federal stimulus funds made available to Virginia through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian issued the following statement upon...
Richmond, VAwfirnews.com

General Assembly approves 4.3 billion spending plan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Monday to a spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money, including funding for initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund. The budget approved by the Senate and the...
Richmond, VAtherecorderonline.com

General Assembly strikes compromise on APR funding

RICHMOND — The passage of the federal American Rescue Plan this past spring gave us an unprecedented opportunity here in Virginia. The commonwealth was allotted $4.3 billion to address the lingering health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The governor called the General Assembly back to Richmond for a special...
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

University System of Georgia sets record for degrees awarded

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia awarded a record 72,929 degrees during the last fiscal year despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That’s 2,050 degrees more than the system awarded in Fiscal 2020, representing a 3% increase. “Students continue to show incredible fortitude despite the challenges of...
Georgia Stateinsideradvantage.com

How Georgia policy is moving forward

Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, has his sights set firmly on the future. He sat down recently with Georgia CEO to discuss how his organization is working to guide policy that will give Georgians moving forward more options and more opportunities – whether that’s in education, healthcare, or the workforce.
Politicsinsideradvantage.com

Kemp Urges Business Leaders to Help Address Crime at Georgia Chamber Luncheon

Speaking to business and community leaders from across the state Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp urged them to help officials tackle crime in their communities — then closed his speech by asking them to spread the word about vaccines in the fight against COVID-19. Kemp was one of several speakers at The Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s Congressional Luncheon in Columbus.
Collegesinsideradvantage.com

Even in challenging year, USG awards record number of degrees

Despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the University System of Georgia (USG) had a record year for degree awards — awarding an all-time high of 72,929 degrees in fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30. During the year, USG awarded 2,050 more degrees than the previous year...
Cobb County, GAinsideradvantage.com

Cobb County Chamber group names award winners

The Young Professionals branch of the Cobb Chamber held their August Marquee Monday event this week and named this year’s Next Generation Award Winners, Allison Giddens of Win-Tech Inc., and Andrew Dill from Lockheed Martin. The Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) selected the winners from a group of nominees, all in...
Georgia Stateinsideradvantage.com

U.S. Senate approves infrastructure bill with more than $11B headed to Georgia

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure spending bill Tuesday that would steer more than $11 billion toward highways, transit, airports and electric vehicle charging stations in Georgia. The $1 trillion legislation, which cleared the Senate 69-30 and now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives, includes $8.9 billion for...
Politicswydaily.com

General Assembly pushing For DMV to Reopen for Same Day Service

STATEWIDE — On Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Virginia Senate passed an amendment to the proposed multi-billion dollar spending package to force the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to reopen for same day service, according to a press release from Sen. J. Chapman Petersen’s office. The amendment, which passed with...
PoliticsRichmond.com

Budget on fast track as General Assembly returns to Capitol

The General Assembly’s budget committees on Monday adopted a sweeping plan to spend — or save — billions of dollars in federal emergency aid within hours of returning to their historic chambers at the Virginia Capitol for the first time in 500 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The House...
Walker County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Messenger wins five Georgia Press Association awards

The Walker County Messenger has won five awards in the Georgia Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest. The awards are for articles and photographs published during 2020. Assistant editor Catherine Edgemon received a second place award for investigative reporting for her articles "Stand-still: LaFayette church officials say burdensome regulations have...
northwestgeorgianews.com

The General Assembly convenes for a special session Monday. Here’s what to expect.

The General Assembly will convene at noon Monday in Richmond for a special session unlike any other in recent memory — the legislature’s first fully in-person session since the early days of the pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the special session last month for two purposes: spending $4.3 billion in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy