To promote Ryan Reynolds' upcoming film Free Guy, 20th Century Studios has revealed a pair of new posters for IMAX and Dolby. The Dolby poster features Reynolds in the foreground of the shot, while an epic battle seems to be taking place in the background. This is in reference to the fact that Reynolds' character in the movie is a video game NPC (non-player character). Interestingly enough, the poster also seems to reference an actual video game series: Halo! As pointed out by GameSpot, in the Dolby poster, it seems that Halo's Mantis vehicle/exo-suit can be seen. It's a bit hard to say for sure, but there's a strong resemblance!