Proposed Interstate Interests Augusta

One specific part of the Biden Administration’s proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan is of particular interest to residents of Middle Georgia – the proposed I-14 that would run from Augusta all the way to Midland, Texas, creating a new major travel and shipping artery through an underserved section of the country. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) worked with counterpart Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to add an amendment to the proposed bill designating the highway as a “high priority corridor.” As currently conceived, the highway would feature Augusta as its easternmost point, traveling through Macon and Columbus before making its way west through the Deep South all the way out to Texas, using existing roads and highways as a framework. Business and political leaders on both sides of the aisle across Middle Georgia are quite keen on the deal, pointing to the economic boon that proximity to a major interstate could provide.