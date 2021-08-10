Cancel
Jason Momoa pays tribute to Aquaman fan

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa has paid tribute to an 'Aquaman' fan who lost his battle with brain cancer. The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (08.09.21) to honour eight-year-old Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend. Jason captioned a cartoon mural of Aquaman and Sheehan together: "Just found out...

