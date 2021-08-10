Miller strikes out 16 in Lady Demons’ season opener

Playing five freshman on opening day for the 2021 season, the Duncan Lady Demons were down early, however they got a big hit in the bottom of the third to get the 3-1 victory over Altus.

It was the pitcher who helped the Lady Demons to the victory as KK Miller struck out 16 batters to give Duncan the victory despite early trouble in the game.

With the season beginning officially in the district schedule, the Altus Lady Bulldogs struck first after some defensive miscues from the Lady Demons.

Despite going down 1-0 to start the game, the Lady Demons answered back in the bottom of the first when one of the freshman in Kristyn Alvarez reached first on an infield single.

Alvarez stole two bases and on the second stolen base, the catcher from Altus tried to catch her with the throw going wild to bring her home and tie the game up at 1-1 after one inning of play.

Neither teams offense saw much action in the second inning and the starting pitcher for the Lady Demons junior in Miller struck out the side to send Duncan to bat in the bottom of the third.

Leading off the inning was Alvarez in the bottom of the third. She hit another infield single and stole two bases to get to third with two outs in the inning.

Mac Cogburn came up to the plate and hit a big double in the gap off left center to bring in Alvarez to give the Lady Demons the 2-1 lead over Altus with Duncan also taking an insurance run in the sixth.

The insurance run came with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning as another freshman in Aubrie Davis hit a single to right to drive in the run and put Duncan up 3-1.

Miller pitched all seven innings for the victory. She struck out 16 batters to grab the victory for Duncan and put them 1-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play.

The Lady Demons were supposed to travel to Santa Fe South on Aug. 10, but that series has been canceled due to the field not being ready for season action. They will make up that game later since it is a district matchup. The next game for the Lady Demons will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 at Lawton High School.