Our new Bridge Artist of the Week gave us one of our most memorable 909 Sessions to date, back in 2018. Of course, we're talking about Yola!. With her brand-new album, “Stand For Myself,” the British singer-songwriter defines her own story, in what she calls a “genre-fluid” musical experience. In a recent interview with Jon Hart, Yola relates the collection of songs to listening to UK radio while growing up. “There didn't used to be a separation of genre,” she said. “That's what you're gonna be hearing – all the connective tissue of that music and how it relates to each other… It's more about the aesthetic than it is about the genre.”