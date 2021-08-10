Cancel
Rangers' Double-A Frisco Hit With Multiple COVID-19 Cases, Tuesday's Game Postponed

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

A member of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Contact tracing and additional testing has already begun for the remaining players and staff.

Neither the RoughRiders nor Rangers confirmed the identity of the positive test.

Sunday's game between Frisco and the Amarillo Sod Poodles went on as scheduled, with Frisco coming away with an 8-7 win.

The Rangers released the following statement on Sunday:

Following a positive COVID test by a member of the Frisco RoughRiders, additional testing and contact tracing were undertaken on the team’s players and staff. As a result and under an abundance of caution, the RoughRiders will have a limited number of players on its active roster available for tonight’s game with Amarillo at Riders Field. The Rangers and RoughRiders have been in consultation with Major League Baseball throughout this process to insure that the health and safety of the players and staff are the primary consideration. As additional testing is taking place, the Rangers will have no further comment at this time.

UPDATE: More bad news has come out of Frisco as more players have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Tuesday's game against Northwest Arkansas has been postponed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJJsm_0bNUlK4e00

The Rangers issued the following statement on Tuesday:

Following additional positive COVID tests within the Frisco RoughRiders team, Tuesday’s game between the RoughRiders and Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale, Arkansas has been postponed under an abundance of caution to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. The Rangers and RoughRiders have been in consultation with Major League Baseball throughout this process to insure that the health and safety of the players and staff are the primary consideration. Scheduling updates will be provided as they are available. As additional testing is taking place, the Rangers will have no further comment at this time.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the RoughRiders are over the 85 percent threshold for vaccines players and staff.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

