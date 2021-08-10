Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Craig Ogletree, linebacker on Auburn title teams, dies at 53

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Craig Ogletree, an Auburn linebacker who played on three straight Southeastern Conference championship teams in the 1980s, has died. He was 53.

He died Monday from complications related to COVID-19, his family said.

Known as “Tree” to his teammates, Ogletree was part of Auburn's title teams from 1987-89. He was a co-captain in 1989 and led that team with 11 sacks in addition to 113 tackles.

Ogletree played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals before returning to Auburn and completing his degree in business management. He worked in sales, marketing and management with Georgia Power while also serving as pastor of Greater Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Milner, Georgia.

Ogletree officiated at the funeral last year of his Auburn coach, Pat Dye.

“He was the kindest person you’d ever meet,” said Pedro Cherry, an Auburn teammate who worked with Ogletree at Southern Company. “He had a spirit about him that always made people feel good. You won’t meet anybody who didn’t love Craig Ogletree."

Ogletree, from Barnesville, Georgia, is survived by his wife, Sherrelle, and sons Austin and Dallas and daughter Olivia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dye
Person
Austin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Auburn#Ap#The Cincinnati Bengals#Georgia Power#Southern Company#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Quarterback News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer turned a lot of heads this Thursday, as he told reporters that Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew II will have an “open competition” to see who will start Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Minshew has been fairly productive for Jacksonville over the past...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Darin Hinshaw joins Gus Malzahn’s Central Florida coaching staff

Darin Hinshaw is going back to where he got his start in college football. The former Kentucky quarterbacks coach will return to his alma mater to join Gus Malzahn’s coaching staff as an analyst for the Central Florida Knights, the school announced Monday. It’s Hinshaw’s first move since he joined...
Auburn, ALMontgomery Advertiser

Auburn football defensive lineman Tyrone Truesdell no longer on team

Senior defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is no longer part of the Auburn football team, coach Bryan Harsin said Tuesday. Truesdell returned to Auburn in the spring to utilize his extra year of NCAA eligibility. He was one of the team's most experienced returning defensive lineman, with 67 career tackles and three sacks. He was a starter at defensive tackle the last two seasons.
College Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UCF’s Gus Malzahn, Travis Williams reflect on legacy of former FSU coach Bobby Bowden

UCF coach Gus Malzahn counted former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden as one of his influences in his more than 30-plus year coaching career. “I was a young coach and I was trying to model myself after first of all a Christian coach and a guy that did things right that was well respected and Coach Bowden and [Nebraska] Coach [Tom] Osborne were the two guys that I said I would love to be like them someday,” said Malzahn.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is a double standard when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins knew that Tua Tagovailao was their guy in 2020 and they stayed put and grabbed him over Justin Herbert. It didn’t take long for the naysayers to rear their ugly heads and as Herbert progressed through a Rookie of the Year season, the pile-up on Tua Tagovailoa only got bigger.
NFLSports Illustrated

Fields, Lawrence, Tua Take the Field in NFL Preseason

Welcome to the weekend! The weather may still feel like summer, but the sports calendar looks a lot like fall. A Saturday loaded with football and soccer is a good Saturday in my book, and I can’t wait to finally get a glimpse of this highly touted rookie QB class. Throw in the return of one ace and the Cy Young push for another, and it’s a great day to watch sports.
College Sportsallfans.co

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M faces a ‘1-game season’ in 2021

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M’s 2021 campaign is all about one game on the schedule: Alabama. The Aggies have been chasing the Crimson Tide since Johnny Manziel delivered an upset back in 2012. Alabama has won eight straight games in that series, and all of them have come by more than a touchdown. Six of those wins have been by double digits, including the last three.
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Offensive Lineman Injured In Scrimmage

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program's 2021 fall camp is in full swing. On Saturday the Tide held its first fall inter-squad scrimmage in Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban revealed after the scrimmage that possible starting offensive lineman Kendall Randolph suffered an ankle injury and did not finish the scrimmage.
Alabama State247Sports

Photos from Alabama's first scrimmage of the 2021 preseason

The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, scrimmaging for two hours inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage lasted roughly 160 plays and just over two hours on a mostly-sunny Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The scrimmage, which began at 2:30 p.m. CT, was...
College Sportssouthernminn.com

What we know, don't know about Auburn's linebackers

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth in a seven-part series breaking down Auburn football’s 2021 roster. Beloved position coach Travis Williams is gone, but Auburn’s linebacking corps still has the potential to be one of the strongest units on the whole team. It’s bigger now, too. Whereas the Tigers typically...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn TE Sal Cannella lands with new NFL team

Former Auburn TE Sal Cannella has found a new home in the NFL as a new signee of the Miami Dolphins. Cannella played at Auburn from 2017 through 2019, and caught 25 career passes for 330 yards (12.8 avg.) and five touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, Cannella had 10 receptions for 188 yards (18.8 avg.) and two scores. He transferred to Auburn from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Community College following the 2016 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy