Pick up your yard sign and show your support for safer streets. Imagine having the choice to get anywhere by any means you wanted. Bike to work and have a secure place to put it for the day. Enjoy a relaxing walk to the park for some quality time with nature. Drive across town to help a friend and feel completely confident in the safety of your fellow neighbors using other modes of transportation. To some, this may sound like a dream. The truth is, BikePGH is busy at work advocating for safer streets for everyone!