Emotional Resilience: Emotions or feelings are the avenue of learning and adjusting. Every emotion is important and has a message for us, even those we deem as negative. The actions that we take based on these emotions determines the quality of our life. If we stuff them down, they seed deep into the body and eventually create illness and disease. When we allow ourselves to really feel our emotions, in a productive way, we release that energy out of the body to be transformed into something greater. In that releasing, space is freed up in the body to allow a higher vibrational energy to enter. It’s a giving and receiving process that creates powerful resilience.