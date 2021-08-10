Cancel
Moran votes no; $1T infrastructure bill passes the Senate

Hays Post
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. The final vote count 69 to 30. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall voted against the measure. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt voted with the majority.

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

