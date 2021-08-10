Cancel
Spookware is a silly horror adventure game with big WarioWare energy

By Jordan Devore
Cover picture for the articleAn exclusive new trailer and our first impressions. I’ve long wondered why more game developers haven’t taken the WarioWare format and stretched it out in any number of interesting directions beyond the basic idea of zany, chaotic, fast-moving “microgames” that are individually super disposable but ultimately add up to something hilarious and long-lasting. I just can’t get enough of Nintendo’s hijinks here, even in a year where we are getting a new entry. As such, I’m very into Spookware, a morbid yet silly spin on WarioWare that’s built upon a road-trip adventure.

