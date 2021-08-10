Max Richter, 'Flowers of Herself'

There are those times when it feels as though a movie is good enough to continue after the credits have rolled by turning it into a TV show, which is what’s happened quite a few times over the last few decades. The problem with this is that a lot of the movies that have been given this treatment didn’t exactly make the jump in a successful or even popular manner. Some movies are better off being left as they are, either as the beginning of a big-screen franchise, or a standalone movie that people can enjoy for decades to come. There are a lot of movies that have been turned into TV shows over the years and only a fraction of them have ever done much more than annoy the fans since the honest truth is that movies are something special, while TV shows come and go so often that it’s hard to notice all of them before they’ve been canceled or left in the metaphorical dust, relegated to late-night TV that’s only watched by those with insomnia or who like to stay up late on a regular basis. Plus, taking an idea that was great in the theater and trying to make something of it on the small screen is, at times, like trying to condense a novel into a short story. It’s definitely possible, but it doesn’t always work out the way people want.