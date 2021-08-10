Evil Genius 2 Patch v1.7.0: Bug Fixes, Alert Changes, and More
Evil Genius 2: World Domination recently received a new update that fixed bugs and made some changes. IRIS alerts were used to update players with too many notifications in the previous patch. So, the developers toned it down for less important alerts. Additionally, characters wearing a mask or any form of protection will no longer be harmed by gas attacks. This includes the Pyro, Magnolia Ming, Espectro, Biologists, and all Robots.www.player.one
