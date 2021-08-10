Evil Genius 2 Patch v1.7.0: Bug Fixes, Alert Changes, and More

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Gameplay Has Been Improved With Update. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has been heavily critiqued since it was released on June 22nd. Feedback from the gaming community confirmed that gamers were left dissatisfied with their overall experience with the game. Since then, Tuque Games has been consistent in providing updates to the game post-release, and has even promised that they will continue to work on it far after its release to improve the gaming experience.