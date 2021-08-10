Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hip Hop

Knockout Home Fitness Releasing September 28

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to have a more active lifestyle? Well, the wait is almost over as Knockout Home Fitness is launching on Nintendo Switch this September 28. This fitness game offers players truly high-intensity workouts with some of the moves clearly inspired by martial arts. The game is already available...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Routines#Martial Arts#Calories#Jazz#Knockout Home Fitness#Nintendo Switch#Fitness Mode#My Report#The Stretch Mode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Workoutsfoxbangor.com

Obé Fitness Is the Platform You Need to Get Workouts Done at Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you haven’t quite kept your New Year’s resolution to get in shape, consider this online fitness program your chance at redemption … which you can get through us for a bargain. Obé Fitness is...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

XSEED Games Announces Knockout Home Fitness For Nintendo Switch

XSEED Games announced this week they will be releasing Knockout Home Fitness on the Nintendo Switch this September. Much like the game title suggests, this one will have you utilizing the joy-cons of the console to work out and meet challenges in a fun way, as an on-screen guide will tutor you through different workout sessions to help you get into shape as you play mini-games. The game will have multiple settings and challenges, meaning if you can't work out that quickly it will give you slow exercises to do to help build you up, or if you're fit and ready to take on greater workouts, you can bump it up to higher levels. The game will be released for the console on September 28th, 2021.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Knockout Home Fitness Brings More High-Intensity Workouts To Switch

Feeling burnt out from the likes of Ring Fit Adventure and Fitness Boxing? Well, XSEED Games has something to say about that. The publisher is set to release Knockout Home Fitness, a fitness game with "high-intensity workouts featuring moves inspired by martial arts," on Nintendo Switch this September. It actually launched in Japan last October under the name FiNC HOME FiT, owing to the fact that it was developed under the supervision of popular Japanese fitness app, FiNC.
Retailpureplaystation.com

RICO London Releases September 2nd on PS5, PS4

Cartoony shooter will get a physical release on PS4 and Switch. Ground Shatter and Numskull Games have announced today that RICO London will be bringing its stylish shooting to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 2nd, 2021. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, though there’s no mention of any next-gen specific enhancements.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Deathloop Has Gone Gold; On Track For September Release

Arkane Studios and Bethesda’s upcoming time-looping action game, Deathloop, has gone gold according to the game’s official Twitter. Announced back at E3 2019, Deathloop has followed a relatively stable path towards release. Although it was hit with a delay, considering that a pandemic unfolded between its announcement and its soon-to-be release, the team appears to have done a good job keeping Deathloop more or less on schedule.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Upcoming PS5 Shooter Deathloop Goes Gold Ahead of September Release

One of the most interesting AAA games of the year is Deathloop, the upcoming PS5 shooter from new Xbox Game Studios developer Arkane. The game, releasing on September 14th, has gone gold according to the development team. If you haven’t caught up on Deathloop yet, be sure to check out the recent gameplay walkthrough!
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Arachnid Puzzle Platformer Webbed Gets a September Release

Spiders are absolutely awesome and if you disagree.. well, Webbed probably isn’t for you. This upcoming puzzle adventure casts you as a tiny spider who sets out into the world to save her boyfriend from a predatory bird. Just swinging around seems like fun but she’ll be making friends with other woodland residents, assembling a robot ant and skateboarding. No, we swear, we’re not making those last two up.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Deck builder The Amazing Circus releases September 16

Developer Juggler Games has something a bit that seems unique up it’s sleeve with it’s new game, The Amazing American Circus. It’s a deck building game about running a circus. It’s the Gilded Age of America, the days of the wild west are going the way of the dodo, and railroads are becoming a major industry. And as times are changing, so does the circus you run, in order to stay with the times that is. “Manage your entire camp, put on performances and expand your circus. But beware - the public will be jaded, fickle and extremely bored - amazing them will be no easy feat! But with over 15 types of circus artists to recruit and train, over 100 modifications to make to your circus caravan, and 4 vast regions of the US to traverse, you have all the cards you need to build a winning deck and put their jaws on the floor.” The Amazing American Circus is a single player deck building game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Golf Club: Wasteland Will Be Released This September

Untold Tales revealed that they will be releasing their futuristic golfing title Golf Club: Wasteland onto Steam next month. Developed by Demagog Studio, the game will have you exploring Earth long after humanity called it home for a little game of 18 as the entire planet serves as your golf course. The official date for the release will be September 3rd. You can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom.
Retailgamingnexus.com

Eastward will be a timed Switch exclusive, releases September 16

One of those games that I’ve been keeping my eye on is Chucklefish’ 2D adventure title Eastward.Chucklefish has published a handful of games that I have fallen in love with in the past, Starbound, Wargroove, and of course Stardew Valley. Knockout hits all around, so much in fact that I’m willing to give the benefit of the doubt when it comes to whatever they publish next. It just happens to be developer Pixpil’s game Eastward, which looks breathtaking.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot teases toward a new Pentakill release this September

After a four-year hiatus, the League of Legends heavy rock band is finally returning to the spotlight in September this year, hopefully, with some brand-new material to whet the appetites of their hungry fans. Much like K/DA and True Damage, the pop groups that feature a cast of alternate-universe champions,...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Kitaria Fables Now Has A September Release Date

PQube revealed this week they finally have a release date for Kitaria Fables both for PC and all three major consoles this September. The game has kind of been teetering on being released for a while now as we waited for the team to finish work on the game, but now we know it will drop on September 2nd, and will also be available for next-gen consoles. You can read more about the game below.
RetailNintendo Insider

The Plane Effect Release Date Delayed Into September

PQube, Studio Kiku and Innovina Interactive have announced that the release date for their mind-bending dystopian adventure The Plane Effect has been delayed on Nintendo Switch. “The team are working really hard to make your experience on each launch platform the best it possibly can be,” the publisher explained on...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Plunder Panic Officially Set For September Release

Will Winn Games revealed today they will be releasing the 12-player action arcade title Plunder Panic this September. The game has been confirmed for a Steam release on September 17th as players will be fighting it out in a retro-inspired pirate game. Meanwhile, those of you on console looking to play will need to wait a while as the game will come out later for those systems in 2022. Here's a better look at the game until it comes out in a month.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Aftershock update releases in September

Skydance Interactive has announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners free Aftershock update will be released on September 23rd. The content will add 4-6 hours of additional gameplay with the game continuing after the end of The Tourist’s quest. The Aftershock update was originally planned to be released in May, however it was delayed close to the original release date with technical issues popping up that needed resolving.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Splitgate, Multiplayer & The Joy Of Everyone Being Clueless

If you haven’t heard already, Splitgate is a lot of fun. Touted as a mix between Halo and Portal, the game does little to shy away from its genre fusion comparison. You have two portals, so that’s obvious enough, while half the guns and modes feel like they’ve been lifted straight from Halo in the first place. There’s even an announcer who keeps shouting when you rack up multikills and killing sprees. It’s an accurate summation of the game’s formula, but as a multiplayer game with a somewhat higher concept than just point and shoot, it’s led to a fair amount of confused new players.
Video GamesDestructoid

Multiple season passes in, Dragon Ball FighterZ just got a massive patch

Dragon Ball FighterZ surviving this long is a testament to how strong the Dragon Ball brand is, and how great of a fighting game developer Arc System Works always was. Although they always had the respect of the fighting game community with Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and more, FighterZ catapulted them into a level of stream fame they hadn’t really had before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy