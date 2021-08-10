Knockout Home Fitness Releasing September 28

Developer Juggler Games has something a bit that seems unique up it’s sleeve with it’s new game, The Amazing American Circus. It’s a deck building game about running a circus. It’s the Gilded Age of America, the days of the wild west are going the way of the dodo, and railroads are becoming a major industry. And as times are changing, so does the circus you run, in order to stay with the times that is. “Manage your entire camp, put on performances and expand your circus. But beware - the public will be jaded, fickle and extremely bored - amazing them will be no easy feat! But with over 15 types of circus artists to recruit and train, over 100 modifications to make to your circus caravan, and 4 vast regions of the US to traverse, you have all the cards you need to build a winning deck and put their jaws on the floor.” The Amazing American Circus is a single player deck building game.