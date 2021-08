Before he went to the Home Run Derby last month, Trey Mancini set the stage for an important second half for the Orioles: even rebuilding clubs need to start winning at some point, and he believed that time had come. Coming out of the All-Star break, both he and the Orioles were meeting that standard. But as the team has swooned in August, so has Mancini. The Orioles’ star first baseman is in ...