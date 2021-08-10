Hawaii State FCU announces mandate

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union announced Monday that it will require all of its 369 employees on Oahu and Maui to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Currently, 78 percent of Hawaii State FCU’s employees are fully vaccinated, according to a news release. Hawaii State FCU membership is open to more than 300 local organizations and businesses, and all active and retired employees of the State of Hawaii, City and County of Honolulu and Maui County.