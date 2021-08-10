Maui’s Kolohe celebrates Senior Softball state title
Maui’s Team Kolohe poses for a photo during the Senior Softball State Tournament, held last week on Kauai. Kolohe, coached by Itula “Sua” Suafo’a and sponsored by Saigon Palace, won the D division championship with an 11-10 victory over Zen of Oahu on Thursday. Championship team members are Suafo’a, Dennis “Doc” Lockmer, Brian Suzuki, Benito Alconcel, Arnold “Arnie” Moniz, Doi Ramos, John Hibbard, Norman Kaufmann, Owen Ching and Rachelle “Rocky” Kirton.www.mauinews.com
