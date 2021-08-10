Cancel
Igloo Drops Official Lineup of NFL Playmate Coolers

Cover picture for the articleIgloo has announced its official partnership with the NFL and released the first-ever NFL Playmate Cooler Collection. Featuring a custom branded Little Playmate cooler for each of the 32 NFL teams, this special-edition collection — bringing together America’s favorite sport and America’s favorite cooler — is available now, right in time for the 2021 NFL season.

