Igloo Drops Official Lineup of NFL Playmate Coolers

2K Games has revealed all of the artists who will be performing on the NBA 2K22 soundtrack, which got a few people buzzing. According to the team behind it at 2K Beats, the goal of this is to take a new approach to introducing and incorporating music into the game, featuring artists such as Aitch, Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Skepta, Smino, Travis Scott, and more. A new system called "First Fridays" will debut new usic for the game throughout the year as a new track will pop up on the first Friday of every new Season. Along with that, each update will feature a mix of established and new up-and-coming artists to support music discovery and growth within the game. More details on what will be included in each Season will be shared later in August. On top of that, they will be intorducing a new Producer Series will integrate a Beats Pack into the game for you to make your own music and possibly get it added into the game, which is set to drop on September 10th.