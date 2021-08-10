Nationwide emergency warning alert system test to occur Wednesday
A nationwide test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, including the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts will begin at 8:20 a.m., Wednesday. The test is being held by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission and it will include a wireless emergency alert portion that will be directed to consumer cell phones who have opted-in to receive test messages.www.mauinews.com
