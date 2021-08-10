How This Beauty Service Is Rethinking Brow Care
For Tammy Fisher, eyebrows are the windows to the soul. "A well-groomed brow instantly boosts confidence," she says. "It makes your inner beauty radiate." On the other hand, she also knows that it can be tempting to drop personal maintenance to the bottom of our ever-lengthening to-do lists when we're feeling overwhelmed. Which is why she created Browtiste: A roving beauty agency designed to bring brow services directly to customers in corporate offices. "Because nobody has the time," she explains.www.refinery29.com
