We’ve got raccoons in the neighborhood. Jean and I walked past the old Methodist parsonage one day and saw a pair of yearlings in the garbage which had been dutifully set out on the curb. We saw another one the size of a full kitchen garbage bag stealing food from our cats as the cats looked on in terror and disgust. While we were on vacation, a raccoon broke out of the vent on our roof like the Kool-Aid Man.