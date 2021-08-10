Cancel
Animals

They’re not kitten: More shelter cats create need for more food

By Sandy Quadros Bowles
theweektoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaking care of at least 30 cats, most of them kittens, reminds Humane Society & Shelter SouthCoast executive director Melinda Ventura of being responsible for a houseful of teenage boys. “They eat you out of house and home,’’ she said with a laugh. The felines’ healthy appetites have prompted a...

#Cat Food#Feral Cats#House Cats#The Cats#Humane Society Shelter#Southcoast#Dartmouth Animal Control#Hsssc Org
